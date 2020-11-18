Double Oak appoints police captain to police chief

The town of Double Oak voted this week to promote Police Captain Ruben Rivas to be the town’s next police chief.

Current Chief Derrick Watson is leaving the position at the end of the month to become police chief for the town of Plainview. Rivas’ unanimous appointment is effective on Dec. 1, according to a news release from the town.

“Ruben has honorably served the Double Oak community for 15 years and no one knows our town better,” said Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly. “He has proven his dedication to the town, residents and to the department. We are grateful to have his experience and leadership.”

During his tenure with Double Oak, Rivas has been appointed interim police chief twice. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

“I am very appreciative to Chief Watson, my fellow officers, to the town council and residents for the faith and trust they have in me,” Rivas said. “Double Oak is a wonderful town, and it is an honor to be appointed police chief.”