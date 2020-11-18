Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound recognizes Forest, swears in Sharma, Martin

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
The town of Flower Mound recognized outgoing Councilmember Claudio Forest for his service on Monday, photo courtesy of the town.

On Monday night, the town of Flower Mound recognized outgoing Councilman Claudio Forest and swore in Sandeep Sharma and Ann Martin to their new three-year terms on Town Council.

Forest, the Place 5 councilmember and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, was defeated by Martin in the election earlier this month. Sharma, the Place 2 councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem, held off challenger David Johnson to win reelection. Due to term limits, Sharma will not be able to run for Town Council again in 2023.

During the meeting, Mayor Steve Dixon presented Forest with an honorary street sign and key to the town in honor of his service.

In its first act of business, the new Town Council named Jim Engel as Mayor Pro Tem and Ben Bumgarner as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. The new Council will conduct its first regular meeting on Dec. 7.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts