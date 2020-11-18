Flower Mound recognizes Forest, swears in Sharma, Martin

On Monday night, the town of Flower Mound recognized outgoing Councilman Claudio Forest and swore in Sandeep Sharma and Ann Martin to their new three-year terms on Town Council.

Forest, the Place 5 councilmember and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, was defeated by Martin in the election earlier this month. Sharma, the Place 2 councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem, held off challenger David Johnson to win reelection. Due to term limits, Sharma will not be able to run for Town Council again in 2023.

During the meeting, Mayor Steve Dixon presented Forest with an honorary street sign and key to the town in honor of his service.

In its first act of business, the new Town Council named Jim Engel as Mayor Pro Tem and Ben Bumgarner as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. The new Council will conduct its first regular meeting on Dec. 7.