Major changes coming to River Walk restaurant row

The Flower Mound River Walk is now under new management, which is bringing some major changes to the development.

The restaurants are still in the transition process from Refined Hospitality Concepts and Centurion American to a new management company, River Walk FNB (Food ‘N Beverage). The new company’s CEO, Greg Retz, said he has worked as a chef for 35 years, most recently at a large tilapia company. He was contacted by an associate of the former River Walk ownership and decided to form the company and move to the River Walk from Florida.

“This is exciting to me as a chef,” Retz said. “We are taking over because we want to gear concepts more toward the River Walk community.”

Retz said major changes are in store for River Walk, where three restaurants are currently open: SCOUT, Sfereco and Primo’s. All three are going to have their names, concepts and menus changed. He said the changes will address complaints made by customers about the food quality and the environment not being very kid-friendly.

“I can’t announce exactly what’s happening yet, but pretty exciting changes are coming over the next several months,” he said, adding that the new concepts will be more family-oriented.

The changes should start in the next few weeks, Retz said, and management will try to have little to no closings for the changes and renovations. He said management will be asking the community and the employees for their input on menu development. Staff morale has improved since the changeover, Retz said, and there won’t be layoffs during the renovations.

In March 2021, Centurion American announced that the two final River Walk restaurants would be a Brazilian steakhouse called Boi Na Braza and a cocktail lounge called Parliament, and that they would open in the summer of 2021. Those restaurants never materialized, and Retz said two other places — a high-end restaurant and a different cocktail lounge — will be coming within a year to round out the River Walk’s restaurant row.