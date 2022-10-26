Denton County to spray for mosquitoes near Canyon Falls

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday that a mosquito trap at Northwest Regional Airport, in unincorporated Denton County near Canyon Falls, has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

DCPH will conduct truck-based ground spraying in the area near the positive WNV mosquito trap beginning Wednesday, according to a DCPH news release. The ground spraying schedule is 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Detailed maps of spray areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.