H-E-B to break ground on Alliance store next month

H-E-B announced Wednesday its plans to open a new grocery store in far north Tarrant County.

The store will be located on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive in the Alliance area, and will be the closest H-E-B store to much of southern Denton County.

The company will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 16, and will share more details about the store then. In the announcement, H-E-B said it plans to expand further throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The news of this new H-E-B had been inadvertently announced in June.