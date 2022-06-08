H-E-B expected to come to Alliance development

A new H-E-B grocery store is expected to come to the Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth, according to reports.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Alliance developer Hillwood announced that an H-E-B store is planned at Parkside at Alliance Town Center, in addition to a Torchy’s Tacos, CAVA, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Nairobis spa.

However, an H-E-B spokesperson told the Fort Worth newspaper that no such announcement could be made, and then Hillwood revised its statement to say a major grocery store will be built on the property that H-E-B owns.

The other shops coming to the Parkside expansion are expected to begin opening in early 2023, according to Hillwood. It’ll be located north of Heritage Trace Parkway, east of Hillwood Parkway.