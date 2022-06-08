Just the Facts — June 2022

Copper Canyon History

With Father’s Day coming this month, it is appropriate to remember the founding fathers of Copper Canyon and their legacy in this town. Copper Canyon came about in April of 1973 when several residents got together and decided to incorporate to protect our town from annexation into larger communities around us. The first Mayor of Copper Canyon was Robert Woodin, and the first Town Council was Robert (Bob) Shackelford, Bill Ferris, Arthur Huston, Paul Vickery, Don Colby, and Betty Harmon (all founding members of Copper Canyon).

Until about 1978, council meetings were held in individual homes. When the developer of the Woodlands donated the land for Town Hall, Bill Ferris and a group of residents took donations and built our current building. Community spirit in the town was a wonderful asset then and continues to be the bond that brings the residents together and makes Copper Canyon what it is today.

If you want to find out more about the unique history of Copper Canyon, go to the Copper Canyon website under “Residents” and click on Copper Canyon History. The stories go back to the 1800s and give interesting information about the Chinn Chapel Cemetery as well as the United Methodist Church across the street.

July 4th Parade

Last year’s 4th of July parade and picnic was the largest ever in Copper Canyon and it was a fun time shared by so many of our residents. Next month’s celebration will be every bigger and better and we will be sending out information later this month about parade lineup and other activities. Thank you again to Carol Owens and her group who always go over and above to help us celebrate our nation’s independence holiday.

June 14th Flag Day

As I drive the many neighborhoods of Copper Canyon, I see so many of you proudly displaying our United States and Texas flags. Did you know the United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14 every year to honor the U.S. flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption in 1777? The patriotism and respect each of you show this country and our town should make us all proud to call Copper Canyon home.

Spring Trail Cleanup

A special thank you to everyone who participated in the spring equestrian trail cleanup last month. This annual event is so important to all those who use who the trails and just another way our residents volunteer their time and efforts for the whole town. Volunteering is what helps Copper Canyon run smoothly and lets us all connect with neighbors.

Congratulations to all Copper Canyon graduates and to everyone, have a safe and happy summer!