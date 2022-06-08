Local residents going Over The Edge for Children’s Advocacy Center

Residents from southern Denton County — including Flower Mound Mayor Derek France — and from around North Texas are going Over The Edge this weekend near Argyle in an urban rappelling fundraising event for Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas.

Participants who raise at least $1,000 will rappel down the side of the Denton Fire Department’s training tower during the event Saturday at Denton Fire Station No. 7, 4201 Vintage Blvd. north of Argyle. There will be plenty of family-friendly fun during the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including bounce houses, a Kids Zone with activities, an In-N-Out food truck and Kona Ice stand.

Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas empowers child abuse victims, their families and the community through education, healing and justice. Donations will help the organization coordinate investigations of child abuse and provide therapy, family assistance and prevention education in our community at no charge.

“It takes bravery for a child to share their story of abuse and begin healing,” the nonprofit’s website says. “We can BE BRAVE for kids by raising funds and going over the edge.”

Click here for more information.