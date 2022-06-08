Local groups honoring Texas Women Veterans Day with ceremony

The community is invited to a ceremony Saturday in Denton to honor local women veterans for Texas Women Veterans Day.

The event will be hosted by the Women Veterans of Denton County and Flower Mound Daughters of the American Revolution, according to a news release from the groups. Part of the event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Texas Women Veterans display at the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature guest speakers, including Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and Texas HD 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky.

