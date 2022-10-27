Corinth holding welcoming reception for new city manager

The city of Corinth will host a welcoming reception Thursday for its new city manager, Scott Campbell.

Campbell, most recently the city manager for Roanoke, was selected after a nationwide recruitment and selection process to fill the void left by Edwin “Bob” Hart, who died in May.

Throughout his tenure in Roanoke, Campbell led the city to positive growth, launching several major economic development projects and recruitment efforts, according to news release from the city of Corinth. These include numerous restaurants, outdoor music venues, manufacturing plants, and mixed-use developments, increasing the city’s sales tax base to one of the highest per capita collections in the state.

“Economic development is a key element of the City Council’s vision and strategic plan for Corinth,” said Mayor Bill Heidemann. “Scott will bring tremendous value to our development initiatives. His leadership and experience will serve our city well as we experience unprecedented growth in the coming years.”

Campbell’s municipal government experience spans 28 years. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is an active member of the Texas City Management Association and the International City/County Management Association .

“I am thrilled to join the Corinth team and begin working with the outstanding elected leadership and staff,” Campbell said. “The vision and planning that has been shared with me is very exciting, and I look forward to becoming involved and getting to know this community.”

The community is invited to a welcoming reception for Campbell from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive.