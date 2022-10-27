Lewisville police investigating murder/suicide

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a domestic violence murder/suicide that occurred early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040.

A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. and could be heard arguing with a man, according to a LPD news release. The woman told dispatchers that her marriage to the man had recently ended, and the argument was taking place in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

While the woman was on the phone with 911, dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent, according to the news release. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshots to her chest, and the man lying in the parking lot with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to his head.

Both subjects were transported to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m. Lewisville police had been called to the same address in the past to handle domestic violence-related incidents. The investigation is ongoing, and the subjects’ names have not been released, as of early Thursday afternoon.