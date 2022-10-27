High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday, October 27, 2022
John English
By John English
Guyer 42, McKinney 21

The only playoff certainty heading into 5-6A competition this weekend was that if the Guyer football team defeated McKinney on Thursday night, they would win a district championship.

The Wildcats rose to the occasion.

Guyer took a 21-7 lead into halftime against the Lions and never looked back, winning 42-21 to clinch the 5-6A title.

An early omen of the Wildcats good fortune would come on the opening kickoff, when Peyton Bowen returned the ball 84 yards for a touchdown to give Guyer a 7-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Jackson Arnold connected with Josiah Martin on a 33-yard touchdown pass and Guyer led 14-7 at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Arnold and Martin hooked up again on a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 Wildcats at the break.

With 6:06 remaining in the third quarter, Arnold hit Landon Sides on an 84-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 28-7 lead.

McKinney answered with a touchdown to make it 28-14 Guyer, but the Wildcats responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Sides to give Guyer a 35-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

McKinney brought it to within 14 points once again, but Guyer came right back and scored on an Arnold 6-yard keeper to make it 42-21 less than a minute later.

Guyer (9-0, 6-0) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 when they host Frisco Rock Hill.

Check back on Friday night for more local scores.

John English
John English

