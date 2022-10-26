Weir: Evelyn Brooks running for State Board of Education in District 14

The State Board of Education (SBOE) sets policies and standards for Texas public schools. Among the primary responsibilities of SBOE are, setting curriculum standards, reviewing and adopting instructional materials, establishing graduation requirements, and overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund. The board is made up of 15 SBOE members elected from single-member districts. The Governor appoints one member to chair the board. More info at: www.tea.texas.gov

Evelyn Brooks is running for the District 14 seat on SBOE. In the interview, she talks about her qualification for the board and why she decided to run. The following bio was sent by Ms. Brooks:

“Evelyn Brooks has an extensive background in educating and developing future leaders in today’s youth using a biblical worldview that challenges young people to think independently, self-governance, and a love for people. She has taught, tutored, volunteered, served on youth committees, advised, and worked with youth from diverse backgrounds for over 23 years. She currently serves on the International Rock of Faith Board, Children’s Chorus of Collin County Board, Waterford Falls HOA Board, Beauman’s 2nd Chance 4 Change Board, Life Talk Advisory Board, and as a Facilitator for Foundation For CHOICE.

“Her teaching career began in 1997, in Maryland, Prince George’s County as an Elementary Teacher. After moving to Denver, Colorado, she taught for Denver Public Schools for five years. Her last classroom teaching position was in Fairfax, Virginia before briefly substituting in Texas for Lewisville ISD. To ensure the success of children, Evelyn encourages students to work cooperatively to problem-solve, think analytically, debate, and reach conclusions, while standing beside them as a teacher and facilitator of knowledge, carefully orchestrating the process as they discover their own interests, talents and inspirations. After giving birth to her two daughters, Ashlynn and Brianna, Evelyn decided to stay at home with her family.

“Evelyn enjoys being married to her husband, Brian Brooks, of 19 years. Together, they serve in the Youth Ministry at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. For the past eight years, they serve a community located in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and created the nonprofit organization, International Rock of Faith, Inc.

“Evelyn’s goal for the Texas State Board of Education District 14, is to help protect the innocence of our children by carefully selecting and voting in favor of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and instructional materials that promote and maintain the morals and standards of Texas families. Furthermore, she plans be available to her constituents in District 14, so that the unheard can be heard. Evelyn looks forward to working cooperatively with the State Board of Education members to ensure these outcomes are fulfilled.”

For more info on the candidate please click on her website below:

Evelyn Brooks for Texas State Board of Education District 14 (evelyn4texaseducation.com)