Wednesday, October 26, 2022
FM 1171 to be closed Saturday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

FM 1171 will be closed most of the day Saturday at the railroad crossing in west Flower Mound.

A contractor for Union Pacific Railroad will be paving near the crossing to improve the road condition at the crossing, just west of the Hwy 377 interchange, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. FM 1171 will be closed from Hwy 377 to Panorama Trail.

Message boards placed by Union Pacific’s contractor and an Everbridge alert sent to nearby residents incorrectly stated the date and time the work would occur, and those message boards have been corrected and a follow-up Everbridge alert was sent.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area Saturday, and use Hwy 114 or FM 407 to cross the train tracks.

A Union Pacific spokesman said Wednesday that FM 407 is scheduled to be shut down on Nov. 2, and a Frenchtown Road closure will happen by Nov. 8, but the dates are subject to change. It is not known if/when Crawford Road will be closed.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to ensure that we have a safe railroad crossing for both train and vehicular traffic,” the spokesman said.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

