Roanoke opens new fitness court

The city of Roanoke announced Wednesday that a new outdoor fitness court is now open to the public.

Last year, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department accepted a $50,000 National Grant Award as part of the National Fitness Campaign, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas, part of a national movement to make world-class fitness free and accessible in public spaces across the country, according to a news release from the city of Roanoke.

With the grant funding, the city built an outdoor fitness court at the south end of the Roanoke soccer complex, 501 Roanoke Road. The fitness court has gym equipment and space for residents to work out.

The court is now open for public use, but an official grand opening will be scheduled later.