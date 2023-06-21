Orgs offering free rabies vaccines this weekend in Denton

The Texas coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation are teaming up this weekend to provide free rabies vaccines to Denton County cats and dogs.

The free vaccines will be provided on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3717 North Elm St. in Denton.

“It’s important for your family’s health to ensure that your pet stays current on their rabies vaccine,” said Stacey Schumacher, executive director of TCAP. “Not only is it required by law, but it’s a deadly zoonotic disease with no cure. Our only defense is to stay away from potentially infected wildlife and keep pets current on their vaccines.”

