Flower Mound Council approves car wash

A new car wash is coming to Flower Mound, after the Town Council voted to allow for one to be built on FM 2499.

Landshark Car Wash requested an amendment to the Planned Development District to allow the company to build an enclosed car wash adjacent to the Taco Bueno at 4500 Long Prairie Road. The town’s Planning & Zoning Commission recently recommended approval (5-1) of the car wash.

“We do all the usual air and vacuums and things like that, but also give out detail kits and throw as many amenities as we possibly can to our guests,” said Doug Galloway, managing partner of Landshark Car Wash, during the council meeting. “We take tremendous pride in being a top-notch car wash, and that’s what brought us to this intersection and here to the town.”

Drivers will stay in their car as they go through the express wash, but afterward, they would be able to go into the business’ lounge with free refreshments. Galloway explained that the car wash and vacuum area will be enclosed from street view with sound-deadening walls, with an outside elevation that goes with the other buildings in the area. The part with the vacuums will not have a roof, due to vehicle exhaust, but will have fans, due to summer heat.

“I think it’s a really cool design,” said Council member Ann Martin. “This is definitely not your ordinary car wash. Thank you for the forethought you put into ‘Flower-Mounding’ it up.”

Other council members also praised the extra effort made to elevate the car wash.

Landshark currently has three locations on the east side of DFW, and a couple in Georgia. Most of them have dog washes, Galloway said, but this one will not, because of the proximity of the nearby petbar (dog groomer) location.

No construction timeline has been announced. Town Council approved the request unanimously during Monday night’s meeting.

Click here for more information about Landshark Car Wash.