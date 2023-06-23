Foodie Friday: Guitars & Growlers

Live music. Locally-sourced draft beers. Trivia Nights. And a flatbread topped with a heaping of mac and cheese, bacon, and alfredo sauce. Does it get any better than that?

Let us introduce you to Guitars & Growlers which recently opened in Flower Mound and is owned and operated by high-school best friends Amy Baker and Susan Elbediwi, who grew up in Richardson where they opened their first Guitars & Growlers location several years ago.

Guitars & Growlers combines their passion for craft beers and building instruments and is the epitome of a “neighborhood growler bar.” Their location is prime for stopping in on your way back into town, walking to, or riding your bike to. And you can choose to stay and sip on your drink while enjoying any of their local artists perform live music, or you can take your drink in a growler to go!

Their bar serves a rotation of approximately 29 draft beers with a couple of local favorites always on the menu. And for the kids (and non-drinkers like us), they also have root beer on tap! Which would make a fantastic Root Beer Float with their locally-made vanilla ice cream they serve.

Susan’s previous restaurant experience really comes into play in terms of their food menu which has a wonderful assortment of appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, and desserts.

For apps you can start with their smoked wings smothered in whichever sauce you choose, or their Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip which we’ll warn you are highly addicting.

Their sandwiches range from cold subs (like their Billy’s Original which is like a classic Italian sub) to their grilled paninis (like the 6-String Classical made with ham, provolone, and mustard).

But the penultimate menu item we tried was the behemoth flatbread that comes topped with mac and cheese, bacon, and alfredo sauce – The Johnny Winter.

Guitars & Growlers offers some great specials throughout the week including their Lunch Combos and Happy Hour every weekday from 3:00-6:30pm. And if you’re not sure which draft beer or wine you want, you can always order a flight to try 4 of your choosing!

We’d definitely recommend you follow the Flower Mound location on social media so you can keep up with all of their events, including concerts, trivia nights, and Bingo nights. And we can’t wait for you to try out this new neighborhood favorite!

*Guitars & Growlers Flower Mound location is at 400 Flower Mound Rd suite 160, Flower Mound, TX 75028.