Friday, June 23, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Foodie Friday: Guitars & Growlers

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
0
6

Live music. Locally-sourced draft beers. Trivia Nights. And a flatbread topped with a heaping of mac and cheese, bacon, and alfredo sauce. Does it get any better than that?

Let us introduce you to Guitars & Growlers which recently opened in Flower Mound and is owned and operated by high-school best friends Amy Baker and Susan Elbediwi, who grew up in Richardson where they opened their first Guitars & Growlers location several years ago.

Guitars & Growlers combines their passion for craft beers and building instruments and is the epitome of a “neighborhood growler bar.” Their location is prime for stopping in on your way back into town, walking to, or riding your bike to. And you can choose to stay and sip on your drink while enjoying any of their local artists perform live music, or you can take your drink in a growler to go!

Their bar serves a rotation of approximately 29 draft beers with a couple of local favorites always on the menu. And for the kids (and non-drinkers like us), they also have root beer on tap! Which would make a fantastic Root Beer Float with their locally-made vanilla ice cream they serve.

Susan’s previous restaurant experience really comes into play in terms of their food menu which has a wonderful assortment of appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, and desserts.

For apps you can start with their smoked wings smothered in whichever sauce you choose, or their Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip which we’ll warn you are highly addicting.

Their sandwiches range from cold subs (like their Billy’s Original which is like a classic Italian sub) to their grilled paninis (like the 6-String Classical made with ham, provolone, and mustard).

But the penultimate menu item we tried was the behemoth flatbread that comes topped with mac and cheese, bacon, and alfredo sauce – The Johnny Winter.

Guitars & Growlers offers some great specials throughout the week including their Lunch Combos and Happy Hour every weekday from 3:00-6:30pm. And if you’re not sure which draft beer or wine you want, you can always order a flight to try 4 of your choosing!

We’d definitely recommend you follow the Flower Mound location on social media so you can keep up with all of their events, including concerts, trivia nights, and Bingo nights. And we can’t wait for you to try out this new neighborhood favorite!

*Guitars & Growlers Flower Mound location is at 400 Flower Mound Rd suite 160, Flower Mound, TX 75028.

Previous articleLocal soccer complex closed for construction
Next articleGet Up and Go Kayaking offers new adventure on Grapevine Lake
Jay Marks
Jay Markshttp://iamjaymarks.wordpress.com
Realtor Jay Marks reviews local restaurants. Contact him today to promote your southern Denton County restaurant: 972-724-2540.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.