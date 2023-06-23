Friday, June 23, 2023
Get Up and Go Kayaking offers new adventure on Grapevine Lake

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Get Up and Go Kayaking, a leading provider of outdoor recreational activities, recently announced the grand opening of its newest location, “Get up and Go Kayaking Grapevine.”

Situated in the heart of DFW, this new kayaking destination promises thrilling adventures and unforgettable experiences for both locals and tourists. Whether for a unique date night experience or a fun family outing on the lake, Get Up and Go Kayaking is a new adventure for everyone.

With a fleet of clear kayaks and a team of experienced guides, Get up and Go Kayaking Grapevine offers visitors an opportunity to explore Grapevine Lake. Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes and surrounded by nature, Grapevine Lake is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts seeking to connect with the great outdoors.

“We are thrilled to launch Get up and Go Kayaking Grapevine and introduce kayaking enthusiasts to the natural wonders of Grapevine Lake,” said Paul Heilman, owner of Get up and Go Kayaking Grapevine. “Our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for people of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned paddlers. We aim to foster a deep appreciation for nature while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.”

Knowledgeable guides will accompany guests while providing instruction on kayaking techniques, safety protocols, and information about the local environment, enhancing the overall experience. Guests will explore Grapevine Lake by embarking on scenic routes that showcase the area’s flora, wildlife and tranquil surroundings.

Get Up and Go Kayaking currently offers a morning eco tour and an evening Sunset and Glow tour. The evening tour allows guests to explore and watch the sunset over the lake. After dark, the “glow” portion of the tour begins. Guests light up the Texas night with LED lights illuminating the kayaks and the water around them.

Get up and Go Kayaking Grapevine provides easy online booking for tours. Contact them directly for group packages, corporate outings, or team building events.

For more information about Get up and Go Kayaking Grapevine, including pricing, availability, and reservations, visit www.getupandgokayaking.com/grapevine.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

