High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 28, McKinney Boyd 24

The Flower Mound football team drove 98 yards on its final possession to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat Thursday night, defeating McKinney Boyd 28-24.

The Broncos jumped out to an 8-0 lead following a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion.

Flower Mound answered with a 2-yard run from Coy Dowell to make the score 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

With 10:33 to play in the second quarter, Baron Sampson hit Trey Brown on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give the Jaguars a 14-8 lead.

Boyd kicked a field goal as time expired, and Flower Mound led 14-11 at halftime.

Boyd regained the lead late in the third quarter on a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it 18-14, but the Jaguars answered when Wyatt Lejeune broke a 68-yard touchdown run to give Flower Mound a 21-18 lead at the end of the third.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Boyd retook the lead with a touchdown to make it 24-21.

The Jaguars had some last-minute heroics, however, as Sampson led the team on a 98-yard scoring drive, connecting with Mike Miles on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds remaining to pull out the season-opening victory.

Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) will face Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

Arlington 38, Byron Nelson 22

The Bobcats came up short in their season opener Thursday night, falling 38-22 to Arlington.

Nelson took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 2-yard run from Ben Odom.

The Bobcats carried the lead into the second half, but Arlington tied the game with a touchdown early in the third quarter.

With just under three minutes to play in the third, the Colts kicked a field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

Arlington scored 14 unanswered points before Trophy Club struck back with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Odom to Cooper Waldrip to make it 24-14.

The Colts scored two more touchdowns before Davis Hesters broke a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 38-22 with 3:50 to play in the fourth quarter.

Byron Nelson (0-1, 0-0) will head to Lewisville at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, to face the Fighting Farmers.

Please check back tonight for more local scores.