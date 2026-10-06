Lewisville ISD, teens and parents sued over Marcus football hazing allegations

A southern Denton County family is taking further legal action after their son was reportedly hazed at a Marcus football team dinner.

The lawsuit claims the same hazing actions happened as have been previously reported, but is now directed at the teens involved, their parents and Lewisville ISD, according to a report from NBC 5.

Doug Turner originally alleged that about a dozen Marcus football players held a team dinner at a home in Double Oak back in October 2025, where they stripped his son down to his underwear, called him a racial slur and shot him multiple times with a pellet gun.

New information said the teens also forced the victim to dance during the incident.

According to the original report, the victim was shot eight times out of more than 40 shots fired, and the victim’s parents learned about the incident after seeing video of it surface online.

The case was originally handled by the Double Oak Police Department, but was eventually referred to a Grand Jury in December 2025.

In August, 18-year-old Francisco Adams was sentenced to 14 months probation for his alleged role in the incident, but Turner and his family are looking for more accountability from those they believe are partly responsible.

According to NBC 5, four teens were charged with hazing, and two of them were also charged with assault causing bodily injury. One has taken a plea deal, but Turner says the cases haven’t gone far enough.

The family told NBC 5 it had submitted a lawsuit suing Lewisville ISD, as well as four of the teens involved and their parents.

“They were misdemeanors. The boys were never arrested. There were no mugshots,” said Turner to NBC 5. “There’s been a lot of protecting the boys.”

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages and $300,000 in losses, but Turner said it isn’t so much about the money. He said the incident has given his son nightmares and has had his senior year ruined.

His son quit the football team after the incident and has opted not to play any other sports he previously participated in.

“It’s not about the monetary side. It’s about change,” he said to NBC 5. “That’s what it’s about, holding the adults responsible that started this ball rolling. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

According to previous reporting, Lewisville ISD conducted an investigation and determined the incident constituted bullying and hazing. The district took action against the students involved, but did not clarify what the punishment was.