Double Oak police chief announces retirement

The Town of Double Oak will soon begin the search for a new head of police.

Double Oak Police Chief Daniel Miller announced at the town council meeting Monday he will be retiring, with his last day being Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“I would like to thank the men and women of the Double Oak Police Department, town [administrator] Chris Laugenour and the staff, and citizens, of the Town of Double Oak for their support during my tenure,” said Miller. “I wish all of you the best in the future.”

According to the Double Oak PD website, Miller brought in nearly two decades of law enforcement experience to the department with a reputation for integrity, leadership and community focus.

Miller started working with the Double Oak Police Department in January 2025 after serving with the Rowlett Police Department. He also obtained credentials from the FBI National Academy.

At a recent meeting, Miller urged council to retain Double Oak PD’s nine full-time officer positions after council considered removing two positions from the town’s annual budget.

Council thanked Miller for his service at the meeting after he made the announcement.