As one hibachi restaurant leaves The Shops at Highland Village, another fires up its grills.

Signature Hibachi Buffet opened at The Shops Monday, moving right into suite 120 at 4150 Barton Creek.

It’s the space that was occupied by Mt. Fuji, which was closed in September after failing to keep up with rent payments.

Mt. Fuji had been at The Shops since 2010.

Now, Signature Hibachi Buffet has the chance to fill the space and continue serving Highland Village diners Japanese cuisine.

According to videos from Signature Hibachi’s Instagram, the spot adds a unique energy and showmanship to its hibachi cooking, stirring up a fun experience including dinner and a show.