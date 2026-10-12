Mt. Fuji hibachi closes in Highland Village

A popular hibachi steakhouse in Highland Village has quietly closed its doors.

Mt. Fuji Hibachi Steak House has closed its restaurant at The Shops at Highland Village after failing to keep up with rent payments, according to a notice posted on the door.

Restaurant management was locked out on Sept. 30, according to the posting.

According to its website, Mt. Fuji served hibachi-style dishes, as well as sushi, soups, salads, coconut shrimp and stir-fried noodles.

The restaurant served Highland Village for more than eight years, according to Mt. Fuji’s social media page.

A new tenant has not been announced, yet.