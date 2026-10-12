Bands from Lewisville ISD, Argyle ISD drum up success at Bands of America regionals

A handful of schools from southern Denton County made their mark at the Bands of America North Texas Regional competition over the weekend.

Lewisville ISD was well-represented in the top five once the results for the Bands of America regional competition came Saturday from Prosper, but Argyle High School wasn’t far behind.

Hebron High School landed atop the podium with 88.600 points, but Flower Mound High School was close behind with 87.550.

Crosstown rival Marcus High School came in third at the competition with 86.650 points, a few points ahead of Bentonville High School out of Arkansas, which scored 83.575 points.

Argyle High School rounded out the top five, missing out on fourth place by just .050 points, scoring 83.525.

Hebron High School not only won the North Texas Regional, the band swept the competition, earning the titles of Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

“A huge round of applause to all of our Regional Finalists and Class Champions for their outstanding performances tonight,” said BOA in a post to social media. “Thank you to all our Dallas Mid-Cities Regional bands for your hard work and sharing your performances with us today.”

Flower Mound High School came into the competition Saturday fresh off of a sweep at the Dallas Mid-Cities Regional Competition.

Argyle High School scored a program-best 79.950 points at the Dallas Mid-Cities Regional, but did not participate in the finals because they had another competition in Melissa.

Marcus High School also found success at its previous competition, winning by a score of 84.250 points.