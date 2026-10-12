Meet the Candidates: Texas House District 65

Southern Denton County voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, for numerous federal, state and county candidates, including a rematch for Texas House District 65.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30, at 54 locations across the county. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at votedenton.gov.

In the race for Texas House District 65, Republican incumbent Mitch Little is seeking a second term and faces Democrat Detrick Deburr. Both ran unopposed in their respective primaries in March.

Little and DeBurr also faced off in November 2024, when Little won with more than 60% of the vote.

House District 65 reaches from the western border of southern Denton County, near Justin, to the eastern border of the southern portion of the county.

Texas House, District 65 (2-year term)

Detrick DeBurr, 56 of The Colony (D)

We’re focused on funding Lewisville ISD fairly, the largest employer in Denton County. We’ll push for a livable local wage in Texas that keeps pace with rising costs — whether you live in rural, urban or suburban Texas. We’re also prioritizing property tax transparency: when people pay any bill, they deserve to know exactly what they’re paying for, and we’ll make sure they get that.

This is a “Do the Right Thing” campaign. Not the Democratic thing. Not the Republican thing. The Right Thing. And what is the Right Thing? Whatever does the most good for the most people.

Candidate website: https://www.deburrfortexas.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/deburrfortexas/

Mitch Little, 47 of Lewisville (R)

I want to come back to the Texas House to continue the war on property taxes and the growth of government. Our people want more and better roads, safe schools, and opportunity for the generations coming after us. Instead, government has too often given us intrusive surveillance, unnecessary bureaucracy, and a doctrinaire way of looking at the world.

Our culture is being eroded through malign foreign influence and excessive immigration, both legal and illegal. We have to take it back. Amid increased anxiety about artificial intelligence and data centers, we need to get back to using some actual intelligence and create jobs by cutting taxes and needless regulation. People want to provide a better life for their kids, and government can help by getting out of the way.

Candidate website: https://mitchlittlefortexas.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MitchLittleForTexas