Edmondson: Oktoberfest, Halloween and the joy of community

Fall officially arrived here in North Texas on Sept. 22, at 8:04 p.m. in the Northern Hemisphere. (Yes, that includes North Texas!)

October is the tenth month of the year on the Gregorian calendar, but its name comes from other Latin words which mean tenth. This calendar was only ten months, and so about 763 B.C. two more months were added to make the calendar a full 12 months.

The Latins got us rather confused with that maneuver, and don’t even get me started on the confusion caused by Roman numerals!

Among the most recognizable fall traditions is Oktoberfest. What began as a celebration in Munich has become a beloved tradition around the world, including here in North Texas. German food, music and dancing are all part of the fun, but at its heart, Oktoberfest is about something even more important – people coming together.

From Oktoberfest celebrations and fall festivals to pumpkin plunges, trunk-or-treats and Halloween festivities, October offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy time with family, friends and neighbors.

These events give families an opportunity to step away from busy schedules, enjoy an evening together and connect with the people who make our communities special. They also showcase the work of our cities, local businesses, churches, civic organizations and volunteers who devote their time to creating events for everyone to enjoy.

If you are looking for something fun to do this October, here are several events happening throughout Precinct 4 and nearby communities:

Argyle — 6th Annual Argyle Community Trunk or Treat

Oct. 17, 6–8 p.m.

This free event includes candy, hot dogs, a petting zoo, police and fire vehicles and much more.

Denton — Thirty-One Days of Denton Halloween

Oct. 1–31

A full month of Halloween-themed activities and celebrations throughout Denton. Check the Denton website for details. And don’t worry – Denton is filled with nice ghouls who won’t “ghost” you!

Southlake — Oktoberfest

Oct. 16–18

Set on the Southlake Town Square, this weekend offers entertainment, delicious food, exciting contests, and family-friendly activities – all for free.

New Fairview — Trunk or Treat

Oct. 17, 5–7 p.m.

Enjoy the Trunk or Treat event at Chacon Community Park, 150 Stewart St.

Flower Mound — Pumpkin Plunge

Oct. 17, 6–8:30 p.m.

Don your neon swimsuits and towels for an after-hours, glow-in-the-dark Pumpkin Plunge and find your perfect pumpkin for Halloween carving or decorating in the floating pumpkin patch.

Flower Mound — Woof-O-Ween

Oct. 21, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Dress your pup in their favorite Halloween costume for the Town’s annual “Woof-O-Ween.” Awards will be given for most creative, scariest, best homemade, funniest, and best pet/owner look-a-like costumes.

Krum — 156 Trunk or Treat Car Show

Oct. 29, 3–7:30 p.m.

Dress up your vehicle to win scariest ride, best decorated, or the people’s choice award at the car show. Then enjoy a trunk or treat afterward with bounce houses and pumpkin painting.

Roanoke — Trick or Treat on Oak Street

Oct. 31, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy free trick-or-treating along Oak Street, play games, and soak up the lively Halloween atmosphere and activities.

Clearly whether you enjoy German food and music, costumes and candy, pumpkins and pets, or simply spending a pleasant fall evening outdoors, there is something for just about everyone.

These celebrations are more than just entertainment. They are part of what creates a sense of community. A conversation with a neighbor, children dressed in their favorite costumes, a local musician performing on stage, or volunteers giving their time can create memories that last long after the decorations have been put away.

As October slides toward autumn, I encourage you to get out and enjoy one or more of these community celebrations. Bring your family, invite a friend, support our local businesses and organizations, and perhaps introduce yourself to a neighbor you haven’t met before.

The best part of any festival isn’t necessarily what’s on the stage, what’s being served or how much candy makes it into the trick-or-treat bag. It’s the people standing beside us sharing laughter and making memories in the communities we are fortunate to call home.

Have a safe, enjoyable and happy fall, y’all!

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.