Pair of popular clothing and accessory brands now open in southern Denton County

Two popular clothing and accessory brands have officially opened at a shopping center in southern Denton County.

Psycho Bunny and Zumiez opened the doors to their storefronts at Tanger Outlets, located across the street from Texas Motor Speedway at the intersection of I-35W and Hwy 114.

According to Tanger, Psycho Bunny now occupies a 2,000-square-foot space next to Journey’s, and Zumiez will be located across from Hurley’s.

“Psycho Bunny and Zumiez add new perspectives to Tanger Fort Worth’s apparel and accessories lineup,” said Holly Conner, marketing director for Tanger Fort Worth when the additions were announced. “Known for distinctive designs and a focus on quality, the brands give shoppers another reason to explore the center for fashion-forward finds.”

Psycho Bunny offers shoppers a mix of bold colors, premium fabrics and reimagined classic silhouettes across men’s and kids apparel, according to Tanger.

The selection inlaces T-shirts, sweatwear, outerwear, swimwear and a variety of accessories.

Zumiez offers shoppers a mix of skate, streetwear and lifestyle brands, according to Tanger.

The store’s selection includes apparel, footwear, accessories and more.