Flower Mound High School band dominates regional competition

The pride of Flower Mound High School played to the beat of its own drum at the Dallas Mid-Cities Regional Competition.

Flower Mound took home first place at the regional competition in Bedford on Saturday, beating out other area bands by nearly three points with a score of 86.200 points

The second place band was from Round Rock with 83.950 points and third place was Coppell High School with 83.075 points.

Flower Mound High School also earned the titles of Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect, showing just how well the Jags band did.

Argyle High School also competed well at the competition, but didn’t quite make it to the finals.

The Eagles band earned first place in the class 3A preliminary competitions. Argyle was also recognized for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect in the prelims.