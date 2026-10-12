Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2026 issue.

The Elephant Lounge, serving European cuisine, is now open in the space previously occupied by Vieux Carré at 890 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Twisted Goat Coffee is now open at 4151 Cross Timbers Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

J Crew Factory, a clothing store, is now open at 1100 Cottonwood Creek P130 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Den10 Lounge, a restaurant and bar, is now open at 1913 Justin Rd. #101, Flower Mound.

Good Better Best Skin, offering skincare products, is now open at 1900 Long Prairie Rd. #104, Flower Mound.

TeaCupFuls, a Boba Tea Shop, is now open at 1400 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex at 930 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound, has been rebranded as Arroyo’s Tex-Mex under the same ownership.

The Learning Experience, a childcare center, is expected to open this month at 334 Tucker St., Argyle.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will occupy the former Salad and Go location at 1201 Flower Mound Rd. An opening date has not been announced.

Salata, serving salads and wraps, has closed its doors at 5851 Long Prairie Rd. #102, Flower Mound.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.