A Lewisville-based medical service provider will pay millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit after not allowing employees to keep their beards based on religious beliefs.

According to a report from WFAA, American Medical Response Inc. and parent company Global Medical Response Inc., a medical transportation company based in Lewisville, agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit after allegedly not allowing accommodations to its “no beard” policy for employees based on religious beliefs or medical needs.

The complaint was filed by the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against Global Medical Response Inc., American Medical Response Inc. and other subsidiaries.

Allegedly, AMR denied accommodations to the “no beard” policy for technicians and paramedics who applied to locations in Georgia, Tennessee and Connecticut since as far back as December 2018.

According to WFAA, the individuals requesting the accommodation included a variety of reasons, like strong religious beliefs or to treat folliculitis barbae – a skin condition.

The individuals involved in the case ranged from more than 10 different religious backgrounds, including Christianity, Judaism, Sikhism and Islam, according to Marcus G. Keegan, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Atlanta District.

AMR refused to grant those individuals alternate respirators, which forced them to shave if in order to safely perform their jobs and violated their religious beliefs or medical needs.

“The EEOC is pleased to achieve this result for these EMTs and paramedics, which will allow them to serve their patients without compromising their religious beliefs,” he said. “Additionally, for those qualified EMTs and paramedics with disabilities, their resolution not only compensates those harmed, but provides a roadmap to start or continue their careers. I am also hopeful that they study AMR will conduct can one day lead to a further expansion of AMR’s new respirator program.”

In addition, the EEOC said denying reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and denying reasonable accommodations for disabilities violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Employers cannot enforce blanket policies without considering their legal obligations to provide reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs and disabilities,” said Andrea Lucas, EEOC chair. “The variety of religious beliefs represented among the workers in this case underscores that religious liberty protections benefit Americans of many different faiths. The EEOC will continue to hold employers accountable for failing to respect these fundamental rights and meet their obligations under federal law.”