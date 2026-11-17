A former Lewisville ISD educator who was at one point named the district’s teacher of the year was arrested for alleged child sex crimes.

Chad Michael LaFrance was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Denton Police Department and faces multiple charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to Denton County Jail records.

According to previous social media posts from Lewisville ISD, LaFrance recently taught at Lamar Middle School in Flower Mound and even won “Lewisville ISD Teacher of the Year” during the 2024-2025 school year.

Lewisville ISD confirmed that LaFrance no longer works within the district, and reports from FOX4 reveal that LaFrance is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency for alleged misconduct.

In a statement from Lewisville ISD, the district was not contacted by Denton PD and does not believe the allegations involve LISD.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of a former employee, Chad LaFrance,” the district said. “He has not been employed with LISD since May 22, 2026. We have not been contacted by Denton PD and have no indication that the situation involves LISD.”

According to jail records, LaFrance was being held on a total bond amount of $150,000 – $75,000 for each charge he faces. As of Tuesday, he has posted bond.