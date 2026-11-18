For the first time in more than three decades, a Democrat will represent Texas House District 63, and state representative-elect Denise Wooten, 66, of Flower Mound says voters have sent a clear message: They want a state government that puts families, public schools and affordability ahead of partisan politics.

Wooten defeated Republican state Rep. Ben Bumgarner in the Nov. 3 election, receiving 37,292 votes to Bumgarner’s 35,738 — a margin of just 1,554 votes.

The district includes portions of Flower Mound, Lewisville, Carrollton, Coppell, Roanoke, Northlake, Trophy Club, Southlake, Westlake and north Fort Worth. Wooten will be the first Democrat to represent the district since 1993.

A clinical psychologist and first-time state lawmaker, Wooten will take office Jan. 12, 2027, as the 90th Texas Legislature convenes in Austin.

In an email interview with The Cross Timbers Gazette, Wooten outlined her legislative priorities, including eliminating the state’s private school voucher program, increasing public education funding and securing state support for a mental health and jail diversion center in Denton County.

She also pledged to represent constituents across the political spectrum, including those who opposed her candidacy.

“I see this election as a correction,” Wooten said. “HD 63 and Denton County have given Democrats like myself a chance to govern. It is now up to our party, and myself, to show that we can serve people, not the powerful.”

Wooten said she does not believe the district’s fundamental values have changed, arguing instead that Republican leadership has moved away from the priorities that originally attracted families to the area.

“The communities in House District 63 have long attracted young families looking for good public schools, affordable starter homes, and responsible government,” she said. “I don’t think the district has changed so much as its leadership has.”

She criticized Republican lawmakers over education funding, property taxes and the influence of wealthy political donors.

Despite those criticisms, Wooten said she intends to work with Republican colleagues on issues important to the district.

“I will gladly work with any Republican who supports public education and our children to secure lasting property tax relief and adequate school funding,” she said.

She specifically mentioned state Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, a former District 63 representative, as someone she looks forward to working with.

However, Wooten identified one issue on which she is unwilling to compromise: the state’s private school voucher program.

“But I made my position clear on the campaign trail: I oppose vouchers. Full stop,” she said.

Wooten said her first legislative priority will be redirecting money from the voucher program to public schools, which she believes would help districts maintain services and ease the financial burden on homeowners.

She pointed to Lewisville ISD’s decision to close schools as an example of the financial pressures facing local districts.

“When the Legislature refused to raise the basic allotment, the state-funded amount per student, Lewisville ISD closed five schools,” she said.

Wooten argued that eliminating the voucher program would free up state resources for neighborhood schools, potentially allowing districts to restore services and provide property tax relief.

Another major priority is obtaining state funding for a countywide mental health and jail diversion center, something Denton County officials took a significant step toward last week.

Denton County purchased a two-story building in Denton for $12.5 million that will be converted into a mental health facility.

The county plans to renovate the property to address mental health needs across the county, including providing services that divert individuals from jail and connect them with appropriate treatment and resources.

“I know firsthand how untreated mental illness can lead to encounters with law enforcement,” she said. “Treating mental illness as ordinary criminal behavior does not solve the problem and often costs counties and cities more in the long-run.”

She believes an initial state investment could ultimately save local governments money by reducing incarceration and other costs associated with untreated mental illness.

As a Democrat representing a district with a long Republican history, Wooten acknowledged the importance of building trust with voters who did not support her.

She said her professional background has taught her to listen carefully to people with different perspectives.

“As a clinical psychologist, I listen first and ask questions second,” she said. “I will not lecture anyone on their sincerely held beliefs, even where we disagree.”

Wooten plans to assemble a staff focused on constituent services and hold town halls throughout the year that are open to all District 63 residents, regardless of political affiliation.

She said her conversations with voters during the campaign reinforced her belief that residents share more common interests than political disagreements might suggest.

“We all want to raise our children in safe communities and give them the tools to do better than we have,” she said.

When asked whether she would be willing to break with Democratic leadership, Wooten said her decisions would be guided by the needs of her constituents rather than party loyalty.

“I intend to be an HD 63-First Democrat,” she said. “Where my party’s priorities align with the district’s interests, I will support them. Where a bill is misaligned with those interests, I am comfortable voting no.”