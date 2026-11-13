Denton County expands mental health resources with $12.5 million building purchase

Denton County continues to expand mental health resources across the county with what officials are calling a “landmark day.”

The county purchased a two-story building for $12.5 million Tuesday that will serve as a mental health facility.

“I feel excited about the work ahead of us – a state-of-the-art and best practices facility that is going to be implemented in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

The 59,800-square-foot facility, built in 2005 and formerly used as Mayhill Hospital, is located on 3.21 acres at 2809 S. Mayhill Road.

Denton County now plans to renovate the facility and use it to address mental health needs across the county, including as a jail diversion center and a center to connect individuals to the appropriate resources.

According to officials, as much as 30% of incarcerated individuals may benefit from the new facility. The facility could help reduce some related county costs.

“This is just a first step,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams. “We have to renovate this building and find the right partners. As a law enforcement officer, it will be nice to have a place to take people dealing with mental health issues instead of county jail.”

The purchase of the facility came to fruition after collaboration between the commissioners, Denton County Sheriff’s Department, local municipalities, county judges, hospital systems, local nonprofits and others.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell has served on the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership team for several years and has long advocated and supported additional mental health resources for the county’s rapidly-growing population.

“Providing a mental health facility in Denton County has been a priority on our list as the needs have continued to increase,” she said. “I am glad we are closer to seeing this as a reality.”

The county coordinated with nonprofit United Way of Denton County and local municipalities to create the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, which developed a strategic plan for a behavioral health facility.

According to officials, the county will prepare a presentation for the 2027 Texas legislative session to seek additional funding.

“We need to have these services available for those that need them,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson.

“Hopefully, with this asset today, we will help people to reach their full potential and receive the help they need to become functioning members of society,” said Eads.