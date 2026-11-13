Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – November 2026

The weather caused us to cancel our annual hazardous waste disposal day last month. Dec. 5, is now the rescheduled date for this collection. Republic Services will have personnel at Town Hall from 8-11:30 a.m. to collect your hazardous waste. The Town website has a link with information about the items that will be accepted for collection. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a day of good weather.

The holiday season is upon us which can mean you may be heading out of town to visit friends and relatives. The Town of Copper Canyon wants you to know a little preparation can provide peace of mind and help you enjoy your travel plans with less worry. We offer a Vacation Watch Program designed specifically for residents who will be away from home for an extended period. Once enrolled, your Town police officers will conduct periodic checks of registered properties. Enrolling in the Vacation Watch Program is simple. On the Town website, under Residents/Vacation Watch, there is a form to fill out. This valuable service adds an extra layer of security while you are out of town and of course all information is confidential. By the way, this service is available year-round for your peace of mind when you travel.

Our heritage of forested properties is something I am very proud of for Copper Canyon. Your Town Council passed guidelines for new residential developments that will help keep our trees. Along with the recently passed tree preservation ordinance, each new development will need to comply with the new “Open Space” requirements. What does that mean? Basically future projects will be designed to comply with guidance that create areas where residents can gather, relax and enjoy the natural beauty that makes Copper Canyon such a special place to live. This direction is a major leap in preserving what makes your community special. I am proud that your Town Council understood the need and made such an important impact on future developments for you. Walking areas, open lawns and thoughtfully planned common spaces are intended to provide opportunities for recreation, connection and outdoor enjoyment. We all live in Copper Canyon for the country atmosphere we get from our large lot zoning and our old growth trees. I, your Town Council and Town Staff have taken steps to make sure we don’t lose either.

As you drive around our Town you will soon see some flood control work getting started. We will be working on the culverts at the intersections in Chinn Chapel North. Also work on water runoff paths along Copper Canyon Road and Chinn Chapel will start soon. Early next year we should have the bidding process complete and then allow contractors to start work on road improvements of Black Jack Ln, Pilot Ln, and Knoll Rd. All these have been budgeted and ready to start.

The last topic for this month is about protecting our natural wildlife. Deer and smaller animals come out of the “Corp Property” every night and they are dependent upon us to protect them. Extra awareness is required when driving on our connector roads including Orchid Hill, Chinn Chapel and Copper Canyon Road.

We have had several collisions with wildlife in the last couple of months. Please slow down, remain alert, and watch for animals crossing the roadway, especially during the early morning and evening hours. Taking a few extra precautions can help protect our residents, their families, and the wildlife that live near our community.

I hope you have a wonderful holiday season coming up. If there is anything you wish to see done, write the Town Staff or stop by and say hello.