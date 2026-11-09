Costco-anchored development puts Flower Mound at a crossroads, but passes P&Z

Despite the excitement around the possibility of a Costco, discussions at the latest Flower Mound Planning and Zoning meeting indicate the plan puts the town in a unique position.

How does a town balance two major parts of its identity that are the main focus of its mission statement?

“The vision of Flower Mound is to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment.”

Flower Mound Planning and Zoning unanimously recommended approval of an amendment to the town’s Master Land Use Plan and the forming of a Planned Development zone Monday evening, both of which will form the proposed 86-acre, Costco-anchored Cottonwood development.

However, commissioners weren’t shy about wrestling with the idea of whether it is the right place to put a project like this.

“Those things are designed to conflict,” said P&Z Vice Chair Jason Hobbs of the town’s desire for country atmosphere and dynamic economics. “Our job is to find the middle ground.”

The major commercial development, which is expected to bring in Costco, Chick-fil-A and another fast-food restaurant, a Crunch Fitness gym, other sit-down restaurants and a variety of smaller business warehouses or office spaces near FM 2499 from FM 407 to Dixon Lane.

Public comments have raised concerns about traffic congestion and the overall site location.

Being near Marcus High School’s athletic complex and down the road from campus, it posed the question whether all that added traffic could pose a threat. Or, if the added tax revenue is worth it as the town faces financial constraints.

“What kind of risk are we putting on our kids for some tax revenue,” asked commissioner Mike Bean.

According to a previous presentation from Costco, the proposed Flower Mound warehouse would be one of the first “infield” locations in Texas, which means it will be embedded within a community rather than being located along a major highway.

It seems to be a “relief” warehouse that will give Flower Mound residents a closer warehouse to visit while simultaneously relieving the stress on locations in Lewisville and Southlake.

However, P&Z decided that this area of town is a prime area for commercial development, and the developers have made good efforts to create a “Flower Mound-style” product.

“There are definitely challenges with what we’re seeing here,” said commissioner Todd Bayuk. “But I think the developers have done a great job, and this is in a commercial corridor, so this is what it is designed for… I think it’s going to be a really good addition for the town.”

Another concern from the public was pedestrian infrastructure. The commissioners were sure to confirm those would be added around the development.

According to the documents presented at the Monday meeting, there will be 12-foot sidewalks added along FM 407, Whyburn Drive through the development and along Dixon Lane.

P&Z Chair Gregory Schultz relied on the results of a 400-page Traffic Impact Analysis, which recommended the expensing of Whyburn Driver through the development from two lanes to four lanes, as well as a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Whyburn Drive and Dixon Lane.

In addition, a traffic signal is expected to be added at the intersection of Whyburn Drive and FM 407, as well.

“It seems sufficient to meet future demand,” said Schultz.

However, some right-turn lanes are likely to be added along Dixon Lane as entryways to the development, which would force the sidewalks up against the roadway in some places, rather than having a grass buffer between like in other parts of the development.

Costco is specifically requesting an exception for the amount of parking spaces in its lot. The town’s required parking for a building of Costco’s size, 168,256 square feet, is 672 spaces. Costco is requesting 898, which is well beyond the town’s ordinance.

To mitigate the extra pavement in the overall development, Costco and Crunch Fitness both plan to add more landscaping and screening measures.

In addition, the popular warehouse retailer is requesting to use up to 40% inorganic landscaping materials around the parking lot, which is down from the original request of 90%, but still well beyond the town’s maximum of 20%.

According to John Paul Andrews, Costco’s director of real estate development, the inorganic materials like turf and rock mulch, are used to help conserve water and reduce maintenance costs.

He said they made the concession to add in organic mulch and some other organic materials after the town made the request in a previous workshop session.

The developers have also saved six trees that were proposed to be removed and have added some more green space throughout the development, according to the town.

“This is about as beautiful as a development like this is going to be,” said Schultz.

Commissioners also said they would consider lowering the speed limit along Dixon Lane and add specific “No Truck” signs along Dixon Lane.

Another pair of exceptions recommended approval by commissioners include roof pitch exceptions and permission for Costco to put its signature red stripe around the outside of Costco and its fuel station, which will have four rows of two pumps rather than five proposed during the August work session.

“This looks like the highest and best use for this property,” said Deb Fitzpatrick. “It’s going to be developed, so let’s make it as close to our standards and what we want to see in Flower Mound as we can.”

With P&Z recommending approval of both, the plans will come before Flower Mound Town Council for the final decision.

Costco won’t be the only exciting brand tied to a controversial development. H-E-B, another brand Flower Mound has been asking for, is proposing a new store just down the road at the corner of FM 2499 and Waketon Road.

Less controversial, but just as exciting, the old Party City location just down the road from the proposed H-E-B and Costco could be a Trader Joe’s, according to a permit filed by the company.