Election Results: Double Oak will remain dry, other propositions on track for approval in Denton County

Double Oak voters rejected a proposal to allow alcohol sales Tuesday, dealing a setback to a planned grocery store development at FM 407 and Simmons Road.

The measure failed with 1,020 votes against, or 55.62%, and 814 in favor, or 44.38%, following months of public debate.

The outcome complicates plans for a proposed commercial development expected to bring a grocery store, retail shops and restaurants to the intersection. The project is expected to be one of the town’s last large commercial developments.

The alcohol sales proposition reached the ballot after a citizen-led group collected 680 signatures on a petition presented to the Double Oak Town Council.

Former Double Oak Mayor Bernie Carrico, chairman of Concerned Citizens for Double Oak Growth, said it will be at least another year before the proposal can go before voters again.

Voters in Bartonville, Flower Mound and Justin voted whether to reauthorize existing local sales taxes dedicated to street maintenance and repairs. All three are on track to pass fairly easily, as of 11 p.m.

Bartonville:

728 votes FOR (82.35%)

156 votes AGAINST (17.65%)

Flower Mound:

26,753 votes FOR (75.82%)

8,533 votes AGAINST (24.18%)

Justin: