Argyle football back in business after quarterback Hayes Hackney reinstated

Hayes Hackney will return as Argyle’s quarterback as the Eagles finish out the regular season and set their sights on the playoffs.

The junior quarterback was unanimously reinstated and ruled eligible by the University Interscholastic League at a State Executive Committee hearing Thursday.

It was a successful appeal that overturned the District Executive Committee’s Oct. 22 ruling that Hackney did not have a bona fide residence within Argyle ISD’s attendance zone.

During the ruling, the SEC members made it clear that Hackney lives within the Argyle ISD attendance boundaries based on a lease, updated drivers licenses and voter registrations.

However, the committee casted doubts about the DEC’s decision back in May, when the committee voted 4-2 that Hackney did not transfer for athletic purposes.

“Residency issues are correctable, and I’m having a hard time finding a reason to say these folks don’t reside in Argyle,” said Chairman Mike Motheral. “But where the district executive committee missed the boat was back in May… this was a change for athletic purposes.”

The DEC ruled Hackney as not transferring for athletic purposes in May because the past athletic participation form (PAPF) was signed by Prosper Walnut Grove High School, where Hackney transferred from, indicating he did not do so for athletic purposes.

During the appeal hearing Thursday, Walnut Grove football coach Tommy Allison reiterated that they did not believe it was a transfer for athletic purposes, saying they accepted the reason Hackney’s family was moving for.

Hackney’s father explained that the family moved so they could be about 30 minutes closer to relatives that were struggling with health issues and to be closer to Hackney’s father’s work, which is based in Fort Worth.

“It centrally located us,” said Mark Hackney, Hayes’ father. “We knew we needed to go south and west.”

The DEC raised concerns about Hackney’s residency after receiving anonymous emails that tied the family to their previous house in Prosper.

Those emails were then sent to Argyle ISD administration, who quickly sent back thorough information that hoped to prove Hackney’s residency within Argyle ISD boundaries.

During the hearing, Argyle ISD Athletic Director and football coach Todd Rodgers and Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter confirmed they had done multiple home check-ins with the Hackney family to ensure they lived at the home in Argyle, and assured the SEC they had done their part to ensure Hackney’s residence.

“Argyle ISD is pleased with the unanimous decision Thursday… to reinstate the eligibility of Argyle High School student-athlete Hayes Hackney,” said Argyle ISD in a statement. “Throughout the process, Argyle ISD has remained confident that Hayes and his family reside within the district’s attendance boundaries in accordance with the UIL rules and constitution. The district presented clear and compelling documentation and evidence supporting the family’s residency and firmly maintain that Hayes had met the requirements for varsity eligibility.”

Hackney’s family signed a two-year lease at a home in Argyle for the above reasons, and listed their multi-million dollar home in Prosper for sale.

The family then leased out the Prosper home for two years, which means they still own it, but the SEC didn’t feel as alarmed since someone else has since moved into it.

Concerns were also raised because Hackney had been attending Prosper ISD schools since elementary school, and the SEC felt it was a drastic move to take him out of the district in the middle of the year and enroll him in a new school for the second semester.

However, those issues should have been addressed in May when the DEC was considering whether Hackney transferred for athletic purposes.

The SEC was only concerned with whether Hackney currently lives within AISD boundaries or not. And with Hackney’s family updating drivers licenses and voter registration, it was clear to them that Hackney does indeed live within those boundaries.

Hackney missed one game with Argyle, which improved to 8-1, but will return to play for the Eagles Friday on the road against Nevada Community High School.

“The SEC’s comments during the appeal hearing affirmed the information, district processes and evidence presented by the family and the district throughout this process,” said Argyle ISD. “We appreciate the committee’s thorough review and are pleased that Hayes can return to varsity competition immediately.”

Concerns about the state of Texas high school football

During the hearing, the SEC brought up broader concerns about the overall process they’ve had to deal with two times in the last couple of weeks.

Concerns about the timing of Hackney’s ruling, where anonymous emails about dual-residency came up in the middle of the season, and the quarterback being ruled ineligible in the latter weeks of the season.

Motheral addressed Allison of Prosper Walnut Grove, and other athletic departments as a whole, asking them to do what’s right in cases of transferring for athletic purposes.

“Do what’s right,” said Motheral at the end of Thursday’s hearing. “You may think you did what was right, but if we aren’t honest in these situations, it’s going to turn into a mess. All students in Texas deserve to play on a level playing field.”

Hackney is the second southern Denton County quarterback to be reinstated over a residency dispute.

Lewisville High School’s Laykon Brassfield was also reinstated after the SEC overturned the DEC’s ruling that he did not have a bona fide residence in Lewisville.

However, Brassfield missed four district games versus Hackney’s one. Lewisville had to forfeit its first three wins of the season until Brassfield’s eligibility was returned, but Argyle did not have to forfeit games, even while Hackney was ineligible.

Marcus High School’s former quarterback Colton Nussmeier was also involved in transfer-related litigation. He eventually moved out of state after being ruled ineligible to play varsity football at Denton Ryan High School.