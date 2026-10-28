Argyle ISD to start staffing new high school amid superintendent’s mid-year exit

Argyle ISD will undergo a series of changes in the near future, and the district will soon start gearing up to open a new high school.

Dr. Courtney Carpenter, Argyle ISD’s superintendent, announced Tuesday the district is in the process of interviewing candidates to lead Legacy High School as its inaugural principal.

According to Carpenter, a recommendation is expected to come at the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Nov. 16. The campus is expected to open fall 2027.

Carpenter, who was recently revealed as the lone finalist for the superintendent job at Glen Rose ISD, also announced that she plans to leave Argyle ISD at the end of the fall semester.

“I have enjoyed reading firsthand accounts from our AMS RedHawk families and the excitement building up to the opening of Legacy High School,” said Carpenter in an announcement. “As I continue to lead and support Argyle ISD through the end of the fall semester, our direction remains clear – our priorities remain firmly in place, and our commitment to students has not changed.”

Following the recommendation for Legacy High School’s first principal, the district will begin recruiting for athletics and fine arts leadership positions.

“Our district leadership has worked diligently over the past two years preparing for the August 2027 opening of Legacy High School,” said Carpenter. “These positions are vital to beginning the full staffing process when next semester begins.”

Argyle ISD has had to navigate its fair share of obstacles as it faces rapid growth.

The district’s choice to open a new high school was criticized, the district’s land purchases were criticized and the district’s superintendent announced she was leaving soon after a chaotic October board meeting that saw a board member abruptly resign and walk out of the meeting after calling out district leadership.

In other Argyle ISD news, the 8-1 Argyle Eagles football team lost starting quarterback Hayes Hackney over a dual-residency issue, but is set for a hearing Thursday with the UIL State Executive Committee to see if he will be reinstated for the rest of the season and postseason.