Lewisville firefighters save cat after ‘purr’-forming search and rescue operation

Lewisville firefighters didn’t let curiosity kill the cat Tuesday when crews were called to help a feline resident that was stuck deep inside the engine compartment of a Tesla.

“This was not a ‘maybe she will jump out if we open the hood’ situation,” said Lewisville FD in a post to social media. “She was stuck stuck.”

According to officials, firefighters had to dismantle the undercarriage of the Tesla piece-by-piece to get to the cat, later identified as Sakura.

About 40 minutes later, crews could finally access the area of the car where Sakura was hiding out, and were then able to reach in and pull her out.

First responders were happy to save the cat, and even happier to reunite her with her family, who had been searching for her for about three hours.

“They were just about to drive off to keep looking when they heard a faint meow coming from under their own car,” said the department. “We’re happy to report that Sakura the cat is now safe, sound and back in her humans’ arms.”

Lewisville FD commended its crew for being patient and carefully working around the mechanical complexities of the car to retrieve the kitty.

“And thanks to Sakura for reminding us that squad calls come in all shapes, sizes and purrs.”