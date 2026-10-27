Badminton, pickleball center breaks ground in Argyle

Southern Denton County will soon have a place to perfect their skills in two globally-popular sports.

Argyle Sports Academy broke ground on its new badminton and pickleball facility along Gateway Drive, south of FM 407, in mid-October.

It will be part of the larger commercial development The Shops at Argyle Landing, which will feature a total of 35,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

According to the Argyle Sports Academy, the new facility will have 14 international-grade indoor courts for badminton and pickleball, along with a pro shop.

Construction has started, and the facility is expected to be opened in early 2027.

Argyle Sports Academy is an expansion of the Frisco Badminton Academy, and will be led by the same group with a focus on pickleball in addition to badminton.

Frisco Badminton has a history of success at the highest levels of badminton.

The organization routinely produces athletes who qualify for national competitions and was named an official training center for Team USA Para Badminton.

In a previous meeting with Argyle community leaders, Reddy said he hopes to bring the same level of competition and training to the Argyle facility.

“With a proven track record of developing elite badminton talent, Frisco Badminton Academy has established itself as a leader in the sport, contributing to Team USA’s historic achievement of securing its first-ever badminton medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” reads the press release. “With this level of technical expertise, the Argyle Sports Academy is poised to host regional, national and international tournaments, drawing athletes and sports enthusiasts from across the globe to Denton County.”

Argyle Badminton leadership said the facility will be designed for players of all ages and abilities, offering a space that families can enjoy.

The group hopes to host youth training programs, but also cater to casual players.

Previous reporting indicates the facility will have a coaching staff and a fitness center.

“Beyond recreational play, the Academy was founded on a mission to foster holistic well-being athletic development and community connection though the transformative power of sport,” said Argyle Badminton.

Planning for the new facility has been a long time coming, with the Academy’s leadership groups going through Argyle’s Planning and Zoning Commission in May 2025 before hosting a few meetings with town leaders.

For more information, visit the Argyle Sports Academy’s website.