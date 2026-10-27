Bartonville Police Blotter

On Aug. 26, a driver clocked at 70 mph in a 50-mph zone on FM 407 fled from police, turning off the headlights and briefly driving into oncoming lanes. Officers ended the six-minute pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle near I-35W. The registered owner had outstanding warrants, including one for fleeing law enforcement. Running from the law seems to be a hard habit to brake.

On Sept. 4, there was plenty of drama on the menu after a juvenile told police her ex-boyfriend and another person threw liquid into her vehicle during a disturbance in a restaurant parking lot. She also reported seeing what she believed was a firearm and hearing that threats had been made. Surveillance video didn’t capture the incident or a firearm, and police said more investigation was needed.

On Sept. 4, a juvenile driver struck a fire department connection pipe at a local business and left the scene. Using witness information and Flock Safety cameras, officers tracked the vehicle to a nearby residence, where the driver admitted to the collision and was cited.

On Sept. 6, a driver struck a decorative rock near FM 407 and Hilltop Road and left the scene, but Argyle police found him nearby with a flat tire. Officers said the driver showed signs of intoxication and found marijuana and a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The driver, who had two prior DWI convictions, was arrested on multiple charges. Between hitting rock bottom and winding up flat, his night went downhill fast.