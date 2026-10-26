Guyer junior wins regional cross country championship, Flower Mound headed back to state

The results from the 6A regional cross country championships are in, and a runner from Denton Guyer broke the tape.

Guyer junior Ruel Newberry finished first place overall after 5,000 meters through Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock Monday.

Newberry raced through the former landfill in a time of 14:35.5 and guaranteed him a place on the state championship starting line on Friday, Nov. 6 in Round Rock.

The Guyer boys finished ninth overall, but another team from southern Denton County is sending both its boys and girls teams to state.

Before the season, when Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook said his teams were coming into the season laser-focused on making it to state, he wasn’t kidding.

On the girls side, Flower Mound punched its ticket to Round Rock again in dominant fashion with a first place finish and just 55 points scored.

Lady Jags runners Adeline Bennett and Liana Cluley-Garza finished first and second place in times of 17:31.3 and 17:34.5, respectively, in the 5,000-meter race.

Eliana Rivera followed close behind, finishing in eight place and scoring eight points. Jewel Barnes finishing next in 22nd place and scoring 19 points. Allie Driscoll rounded out the Lady Jags scoring with a 30th place finish and 25 points scored.

Megan Schmidt and Saina Awalegaonkar were the placeholders for the Lady Jags, finishing in 35th and 82nd, respectively.

Flower Mound High School’s boys team also punched its ticket to Round Rock after securing a fourth place finish with 154 points.

The first Jags runner crossed the line in 21st, with Elliott Carrier scoring 18 points, but the rest of the team stayed close enough together to finish fourth.

Flower Mound’s Owen Dunham finished 27th and scored 23 points, Hayes Iacomini finished 37th and scored 32 points, Carter Cole finished in 45th and scored 39 points and Damien Hicks rounded out the Jags scoring with a 48th place finish and 42 points.

Joshua Shemi and Eric Cano finished as Flower Mound’s placeholders in 54th and 55th place, respectively.

Marcus High School’s Greyson Potter represented the Marauders well with a top-20 finish. The freshmen finished 19th overall in a time of 15:47.2 and is headed to state to compete as an individual.

Congrats to @Marcus_HS for qualifying for the state cross-country meet https://t.co/6dGnier99e — Lewisville ISD Athletics (@LISDsports) October 26, 2026

Hebron High School and Byron Nelson High School’s boys teams placed 10th and 13th, respectively, at Monday’s regional championship.

On the girls side, fellow southern Denton County team Byron Nelson will also send its girls team to Round Rock after locking down fourth place in Lubbock.

The Lady Bobcats totaled 129 points with Elena Sather leading the team with an 11th-place finish and 11 points scored, Madison Benton in 32nd place and scoring 27 points and Cheryl Bor right behind in 33rd place and scoring 28 points.

Audrey Pavlicek and Lyla Calaway were not far out to finish the Lady Bobcats’ score in 36th place, scoring 31, and 37th place, scoring 32, respectively.

Byron Nelson’s placeholders Talia Ramirez and Layla Geissah finished in 57th and 81st place, respectively.

Northwest High School’s Zoe Banis and Ava Maldonado each qualified individually for the region competition, and finished in 15th and 24th place, respectively. Both are expected to qualify for the state meet based on reported results.

Marcus High School’s girls also competed Monday and finished in ninth place.

For full results, visit Athletic.net. Check back for more updates from the regional championships as results come in.

The 5A boys and girls will compete Tuesday morning.