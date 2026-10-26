Denton County voter turnout surges as early voting enters final week

Nearly 200,000 Denton County residents have already cast ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, putting the county among the statewide leaders in voter turnout as early voting enters its final week.

As of Sunday night, 198,459 ballots had been cast, representing 28.84% of the county’s registered voters. Denton County ranked second in turnout percentage among Texas’ 10 largest counties, according to the latest comparable county rankings.

Turnout is running approximately 60% higher than at the same point in the 2022 midterm election, although it remains about 20% below the pace set during the 2024 presidential election.

David Rettig, victory chair of the Denton County Republican Party, said both major political parties are making a concerted effort to encourage supporters to vote earlier than in previous elections.

“The big question is whether this increased turnout reflects greater enthusiasm on both sides, a change in when habitual voters cast their ballots, or a combination of both,” Rettig said. “My assessment is that we’re seeing some of each.”

Rettig said the county appears headed toward higher-than-normal turnout for a midterm election, but cautioned against drawing conclusions about the outcome based solely on early voting numbers.

“It remains to be seen how much early voting represents additional participation versus voters simply voting earlier,” he said.

Rettig also noted that the statewide U.S. Senate race remains closely contested in polling and that early turnout figures do not establish which candidate is leading.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Voters can cast ballots at 54 early voting locations throughout Denton County.

The Nov. 3 general election features numerous federal, state and county races, and local propositions involving sales taxes and alcohol sales.

Among the most prominent races is the U.S. Senate contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico, which could have major implications for control of the Senate.

Southern Denton County voters also will choose their representatives in the U.S. House and Texas House, along with the Denton County Judge and Precinct 4 County Commissioner, among other elected offices. Meet the Candidates here.

Some voters will decide several local ballot measures.

Voters in Bartonville, Flower Mound and Justin will consider whether to reauthorize existing local sales taxes dedicated to street maintenance and repairs. Double Oak voters will decide whether to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages.

For Denton County polling locations, sample ballots and other local election information, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.