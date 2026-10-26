Flower Mound discusses possible bond election for Arts Center, Police Headquarters

Flower Mound is trying to find a way to fund an Arts Center that could pour life into the River Walk, and move the police department out of an aging old grocery store without hitting residents where it hurts: their tax bill.

According to a discussion during town council’s meeting Monday evening, Flower Mound has a few options to consider before a decision is made for both projects.

Either way, the deadline to getting the projects started is fast-approaching.

If council decides to propose a bond election, asking voters to approve more spending for the Arts Center or Police Headquarters, it would need to be called by the end of January 2027 and voters would see it on their May 2027 ballots.

According to Town Manager James Childers, the town is expecting the proposed $75 million Arts Center at the River Walk to not increase the town’s tax rate because of funds from the River Walk Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which is also funded by Denton County.

However, once the town approves the Arts Center, it would have to begin hiring workers and paying for operations, which could put more strain on an already tight budget.

Previously, council had asked if it would be possible to wait for some more sales revenue to come into the town, helping avoid a Voter Approved Tax Rate Election (VATRE), but it seems like there is little that can be done to avoid a VATRE – only delay it.

“Once you move forward with the Arts Center, that operational cost comes into play and you have to start hiring people,” said Childers. “That takes away our razor-thin margins. If we were to move forward using [debt], we would either be making substantial cuts or looking at a VATRE election in November 2027.”

Other than the need to call a bond election with time to inform voters, the cost of materials and services are constantly increasing.

“The longer you delay, the prices go up,” said Childers. “My biggest concern with the Arts Center is the longer you delay, it’s no longer a $75 million project, or the $75 million doesn’t deliver what people anticipate it to.”

On the other hand, Childers said the Police Headquarters, which is expected to be built on 20 acres at the corner of FM 2499 and Aberdeen Drive, could cost around $100 million and raise the town’s tax rate by four cents.

The exact cost has not been determined, nor have the amenities that could be included in the building.

Currently, the Flower Mound Police Department operates out of an old Food Lion at the corner of FM 1171 and Kirkpatrick Lane.

“We’ve been in there going on 30 years now… a lot of the challenges we’re facing there are mostly functional since it was built as a grocery store,” said Childers. “We’ve made great use of that space, but as we continue to grow, we’re running into more issues.”

The Flower Mound Fire Department could also set up Fire Station No. 3 at the same site.

Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel said he supports the Arts Center, but worries about having to ask residents to make the decision to cut services or raise taxes to operate it.

“If we can do all this and not affect the tax rate, we can move forward,” said Schiestel. “But if we move forward, the tax rate goes up and voters never have a chance to weigh in. Then, we have another election asking voters to either cut services to pay for the Arts Center or raise taxes to pay for its operations… impacting the tax rate without letting voters weigh in is probably not a great idea.”

Childers and the rest of town staff plans to bring some more information before council at the Nov. 19 meeting with more accurate price points and options. Council is expected to make a decision on how to proceed with the projects at that point.

At the meeting, the town asked anyone interested in having their opinions heard speak at a council meeting or email [email protected].