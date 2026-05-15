Flower Mound weighs costs, vision for proposed arts center

Flower Mound is getting serious about a proposed Cultural Arts Center, which is envisioned to be the biggest attraction at the River Walk, but has progressed fairly slowly.

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During a Town Council work session on April 16, council members attempted to guide the architecture firm in charge of planning the project in the right direction in regard to unique and quality features of the center, while also honoring a realistic price tag.

“When I first got in [as mayor], I said one of my top priorities [was] to make something special out of the River Walk,” said Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore. “That’s what this council has wanted for a long time because it’s a special place and we want to make it special.”

The discussion lasted more than two hours with presentations from the architecture firm, performing arts center specialists and input from the community and the town’s cultural arts commission.

Input from the community revealed interest in a theater different than those in Coppell or Lewisville, a flexible space that can support experimental and immersive configurations, a seating range around 750 and additional event spaces and a lobby that welcomes social events.

“We want to maximize the opportunities to use this space in a variety of different ways so you can keep it busy and active, so rental [revenue] can keep coming in,” said Michael Tingley of Hoefer Welker + BORA Architects.

An outdoor performance space was part of the architecture firm’s presentation, but the community shared concerns about the North Texas climate and excessive noise.

When it came down to cutting features from the plans, council erred on the side of what might make more revenue, but they had to stomach the fact that most performing arts centers won’t ever turn a profit.

According to Tingley, the project would be less of a revenue generator and more of a unique attraction for the town.

“Most performing arts centers don’t break even because part of their mission is to serve the community,” he said. “You don’t set ticket rates at something part of your community can’t afford and don’t freeze out local art organizations that might not be able to pay the rental rate it will take to operate the theater.”

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel said the outdoor space would be important for drawing in visitors to the local businesses, but could also be used for events normally held at other parks around town.

“If the community lawn can host the events we’re currently hosting at Heritage Park, so people can come to the arts center, enjoy a show, walk down to the restaurants, that is what’s going to make this successful,” he said. “It’s not about the revenue that the lawn will generate, but it will generate benefits to the businesses around, it will get people interested in the arts center and into the River Walk, which is the value.”

The discussion revealed the bottom line of the project, properly stated in the Arts Center’s mission:

“The Flower Mound Arts Center will be an iconic expression of community identity – a warm, welcoming destination that celebrates creativity, connection and the surrounding natural beauty. With art woven throughout the building and landscape, it will provide a destination that inspires the creativity of residents and visitors alike while energizing the Riverwalk and strengthening the community’s social, cultural and economic vitality.”

Council did not make any decisions on the project, but did offer guidance on what it believed would be best for the town and its taxpayers.

The predesigns for the projects ranged in price from $75 million to $100 million, which came with different payment options.

According to town staff, the project could be funded using cash, which would avoid paying interest, but would start construction in at least 2030 and being completed within two years.

The town would also have to account for increased construction cost because work would start later.

Council could also finance the project, which would force the town to pay interest on the project, but construction could start as early as 2027 and be completed within two years.

With nothing set in stone yet, council will continue to evaluate the best way to go about the project, but Schiestel said he might want to push the project construction back until the anticipated influx of sales tax comes in from projects like Furst Ranch, Monarch and the town’s connection to I-35W via Denton Creek.

According to Town Manager James Childers, the town will likely need to ask for a Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, but waiting to pay for the Arts Center could help delay it.

“If we can kick the can down the road just long enough to let the sales tax come in, we probably don’t need a VATRE,” said Schiestel. “And if we don’t need a VATRE, then I think we can move forward with this.”

The center is near the end of the preliminary design process and, after that, council will approve a design contract and dirt will be ready to be moved.

“We have been looking at putting a cultural arts center in this space,” said Moore. “We have had public engagement and we will continue to have public engagement.”