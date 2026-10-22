Lewisville’s quarterback wins eligibility appeal, will return for Farmer playoff push

Lewisville will continue its playoff push with its original starting quarterback.

Junior Laykon Brassfield won his eligibility appeal to the University Interscholastic League State Executive Committee Thursday morning, allowing him to return as Lewisville High School’s varsity quarterback.

The committee unanimously reinstated Brassfield after reviewing new evidence from the case, which alleged Brassfield’s family was essentially living in two places at once: a home in Argyle and an apartment in Lewisville.

At the district executive committee hearing, evidence showed Brassfield’s family had cosigned on a house in the Argyle ISD attendance zone with a relative. On the documents, Brassfield’s full family of five was named in addition to the relative.

At the same time, Brassfield attended Lewisville High School with an RV and eventually a studio apartment that was reported as less than 600 square feet in size. That lease also listed all five family members.

In addition, Brassfield’s younger siblings were enrolled at Argyle ISD schools while Brassfield was enrolled at Lewisville.

According to Brassfield’s father, the younger siblings were there for programs that supported their learning disabilities, which Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle confirmed Brassfield’s father had talked about before.

Odle also said him and other district personnel had conducted random home checks on the apartment in Lewisville, and said Brassfield and his family had always been there. Utility bills, his parents’ drivers licenses and other documentation supported that.

“He’s always been a Lewisville resident in our eyes,” said Odle.

However, the committee was concerned that Brassfield’s full family of five wouldn’t fit into a small studio apartment, which caused for some concern about possibly living at the Argyle address.

The committee was quelled when the Brassfield family explained it was just a temporary residence, and they had since moved into a larger, nearly 1,200-square-foot apartment that can comfortably fit all five of them.

Brassfield’s younger siblings have also been pulled from Argyle ISD and their names have been removed from the documents of the home in Argyle since the previous hearing.

The new evidence seemed to sway the UIL SEC that Brassfield’s family did in fact have a bona fide residence in Lewisville.

“I understand why the district executive committee made its decision, but I think [the SEC is] looking at a different case since those issues have since been remedied,” said Dr. Jamey Harrison, the executive director of the UIL.

Lewisville was forced to forfeit its first three games once Brassfield was ruled ineligible, but those wins should be reinstated alongside Brassfield.

That would put the Farmers at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district with three games left in the regular season.

Brassfield’s reinstatement comes just in time, as Lewisville is set to face Flower Mound High School on the road Friday evening.

The UIL was only considering Brassfield’s eligibility for a residence issue, as the district executive committee had previously determined he did not transfer from North Edmond High School in Oklahoma to Lewisville High School for athletic purposes.

Meanwhile, Argyle High School recently lost its starting quarterback Hayes Hackney, who was ruled ineligible for a similar dual-residency issue. The Eagles will likely be without the quarterback for the rest of the regular season and any playoff games.