Montini: Bits of relief coming to roads in Denton County

There is some very good news to share this month about transportation in and around Northlake.

For years, one of our biggest challenges has been that growth has outpaced the state infrastructure around us. We can make improvements to local roads, adjust signals and find smaller projects that provide relief, but some of our biggest traffic challenges require major improvements to I-35W.

We have now taken a huge step forward.

More than $555 million in new funding has been secured for I-35W frontage roads and interchange improvements through southern Denton County as part of TxDOT’s 2027 Unified Transportation Program. This will build out the frontage roads and ultimately reconstruct the interchanges along the corridor, including FM 1171, Denton Creek Drive, FM 407, Old Justin Road and Robson Ranch Road/Crawford Road.

For Northlake, this is a big deal. Rebuilding these interchanges into their ultimate configurations will greatly increase the amount of traffic that can move east and west across I-35W and provide long-term relief for many of the challenges we experience today.

Just a year ago, we were looking at portions of this work potentially not beginning until 2030 or beyond. Now the funding is in place and the project can begin moving forward.

This happened because of strong partnerships. Denton County Judge Andy Eads and the County stepped forward with additional funding to help with utility relocations, creating new momentum around the project. Senator Tan Parker, as Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, worked with TxDOT and others to help advance these improvements.

I recently had another opportunity to meet with Senator Parker to discuss Northlake’s legislative priorities and the challenges facing our community. We had his undivided attention for over an hour. This led an extremely productive conversation, and I appreciate having partners at the county and state levels who understand what rapidly growing communities like ours are experiencing.

Our collective voices are being heard.

We are also seeing progress on FM 407.

Many residents have probably noticed the utility work occurring along the roadway. While construction equipment, utility crews and relocated lines may not look very exciting, this is important work. Utility relocations have been one of the biggest obstacles standing between us and construction of the larger FM 407 Breakout project.

That project will expand FM 407 to six lanes between Cleveland-Gibbs Road and Gateway Drive. TxDOT currently has the project scheduled to let in spring 2027, meaning we are finally getting much closer to actual roadway construction. As always with TxDOT projects, schedules can change, but seeing utility work physically taking place is an encouraging sign of progress.

In the meantime, we continue looking for improvements that can help today.

Westbound FM 407 at I-35W has now been restriped so two lanes can proceed straight beneath the interstate, with the outside lane merging shortly afterward. Signage should also be updated by the time you read this. This relatively simple change allows more vehicles through each signal cycle and better utilizes the pavement added as part of the recent micro-breakout project.

None of these projects happened overnight, and there is still plenty of work ahead. But we are making real progress, from improvements residents can use today to more than half a billion dollars being committed to the future of the I-35W corridor.

I want to thank Judge Andy Eads, Senator Tan Parker, Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, TxDOT and everyone who has continued working with us to move these projects forward.

Large transportation projects require persistence, partnerships and patience. We will continue bringing all three to the table for Northlake.