Flower Mound football blows out Marcus in front of sold out Mound Showdown crowd

In a rivalry game, in front of a sold out crowd at Neil E. Wilson Stadium, Flower Mound took home a statement win over crosstown rival Marcus.

The Jags scored early and often and shut out Marcus in the first half, cruising to a 49-0 win over the Marauders under the Friday night lights.

“This is such a big game for our community, our school and our players – it’s always a fun one to win,” said Flower Mound head coach Brian Basil. “I’m really proud of our kids – they deserve it.”

Flower Mound quarterback Barron Sampson took turns feeding wide receivers Trey Brown and Mike Miles in the end zone, powering the Jags offense behind a plethora of big plays.

Sampson ended the game with 336 yards passing and six passing touchdowns through three quarters of play before the Jags turned to their run game to keep the clock rolling toward the end of the game.

Brown and Miles each had three receiving touchdowns, and finished with 165 and 166 yards receiving, respectively.

“I’m really happy for [Brown and Miles],” said Basil. “Those guys have worked hard, battled some adversity and they’re just great players… and they came up big tonight.”

Basil also credited Sampson for finding the receivers downfield and creating big plays, which gave the Jags an early 21-0 lead in the first.

“That doesn’t happen without [Sampson] putting it on them and out offensive line giving him time to throw,” he said. “When you can make big plays, it put [Marcus] on their heels and makes us a dangerous offense.”

Backup quarterback Coy Dowell closed out Flower Mound’s scoring on the night with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

However, Flower Mound wasn’t only successful on offense. The Jags defense helped the team play a complete game with a pair of red zone stops, including a blocked field goal to keep the Marauders scoreless early in the second quarter.

The Jags defense also notched five interceptions, including one in the end zone and one at the goal line.

“When your back is against the wall, and the defense comes in and gets some big stops like that, it shows a lot of toughness and resilience,” said Basil. “Those were some big plays for us.”

Moving to 5-1, the win Friday night felt like the Jags made a statement this season.

“When you win a big rivalry game like that, it gives the guys a lot of confidence,” said Basil. “But, you’ve got to come back and refocus and get ready to do it again next week because every game is big in October and district play.”

The Jags improve to 2-1 in district play, and will hit the road to play Frisco Wakeland in Frisco on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.