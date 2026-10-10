September was a significant month of remembrance and celebration for Denton County ESD No. 1 & 2. This past month provided an opportunity to look both backward and forward – to remember those who gave everything in service to others and to celebrate the continued growth and evolution of our own organization.

On September 11, we honored the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and paid special tribute to all the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving others. Their courage, selflessness, and commitment to duty continue to remind us of the responsibility we carry every day to protect the communities we serve.

Then, on September 26, we celebrated the official grand opening of our newest fire station, located at I-35W and Dale Earnhardt Way in the Town of Northlake.

The new fire station features an innovative modular design consisting of eight robust structural-steel modular buildings that, when assembled, are engineered to be resilient against seismic, hurricane, and tornado events. The fire station is the first of its kind in the State of Texas, with the modular buildings manufactured off-site while the permanent site work was completed at the station location. Once the modular buildings were constructed and delivered to the prepared site, the station was quickly assembled and became operational within approximately three months.

The new station is the fourth fire station operated by Denton County ESD No. 1, serving approximately 51,000 residents across 65 square miles, including the towns of Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Northlake, and surrounding extraterritorial jurisdictions (ETJs) in Denton County. The station houses up to six firefighters/paramedics to staff both a fire engine and an ambulance company.

With the tremendous growth our communities have experienced along the I-35W corridor, this new fire station was a critical component to providing faster and more efficient emergency response in this area while strengthening our response capabilities across the district.

We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our citizens. September reminded us of the importance of remembering our past, being grateful for the trust our citizens place in us, and the excitement about what the future holds for the communities we are privileged to serve.

For the month of August, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 425 calls, with 55% being medical related and 45% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:49 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.